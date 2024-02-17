Dalkeith Country Park unveils new Fort Douglas Easter Festival as part of Easter extravaganza
Dalkeith Country Park has announced the launch of its Easter events programme, including the inaugural Fort Douglas Easter Festival.
Fort Douglas adventure playground will host this Easter Festival in the heart of the Midlothian park. With street food traders, a zorbing cannon ball run, scavenger hunt, face painting, candy floss and a spectacular Easter Bunny Bothy, the festival will be held from March 29 to April 1.
Other highlights of the Fort Douglas Easter Festival include the best of Scottish Street Food & Candy Floss Cabin, as well as Easter face painting.
Kids can also enjoy the Fort Douglas Adventure Playground where they can run, slide, fly, climb and explore during the festival.
Visitors can also explore a diverse range of Easter events beyond the Fort Douglas Easter Festival. Families can take on the 1k Bunny Fun Run, let creativity flourish in Kids' Easter Workshops, and experience Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on the morning of Easter Sunday in The Kitchen at Restoration Yard.
"We are thrilled to unveil our exciting line-up of Easter events for 2024, featuring the brand new Fort Douglas Easter Festival," said Sophie Barr, head of attractions and events at Dalkeith Country Park.
"Our team has curated a fantastic range of activities and events that will appeal to visitors of all ages. Whether you're embarking on a family trip to the Fort Douglas Easter Festival, unleashing your kids creativity in a craft workshop, or simply soaking in the natural beauty of our park surroundings, we guarantee an unforgettable Easter experience for the whole family."
