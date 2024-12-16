Sky’s coverage of the darts may catch you out on December 16 🎯

Darts fans might be confused about where to find coverage tonight.

Sky Sports has Monday Night Football and it is taking up the Main Event channel.

This is how to find the live action from Alexandra Palace tonight.

‘Tis the season for darts and fans are in for a full feast this Christmas. However if you aren’t paying close attention to the TV schedule, you may get caught out tonight (December 16).

The action kicked-off at Alexandra Palace last night (December 15) and reigning champion Luke Humphries eased through his first match of the tournament. The fun will continue on Monday night with Gerwyn Price facing Irish up-and-comer Keane Barry in the late night match.

However there is plenty of action before that, but make sure you are aware of which Sky Sports channel the coverage is on. Here’s all you need to know:

What channel is the darts on Sky Sports today?

The action starts just after lunchtime at London’s famous Ally Pally on Monday. First round action will see plenty of match-ups taking place during the afternoon session.

And it will continue into the night with a handful of second-round clashes. James Wade and Gerwyn Price will enter the fray in the coming hours.

Sky Sports will be splitting coverage between Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports Main Action today. For the afternoon session it will be on both channels from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

The evening session however will be a bit more of a confusion, due in large part to Sky having coverage of Monday Night Football tonight. So for the late matches, Sky Sports Darts will be broadcasting live from Ally Pally from 7pm onwards, while Sky Sports Main Event will begin coverage at 10pm - once Bournemouth vs West Ham has finished.

How to find the channels?

Sky Sports Darts is a rebrand of the Sky Sports F1 channel, which is in place throughout the tournament and the festive season. It can be found at 406 for Sky subscribers, or if you have the sports package on NOW TV it will be available on the sport tab on the app.

While Sky Sports Main Event can be found at 401 for Sky subscribers. So make sure you don’t get caught out this evening and miss out on the action.

