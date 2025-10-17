This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The rapper brings his razor-sharp lyricism to stages across the country throughout March 2026.

Dave has announced a five-date UK tour taking place in early 2026.

The shows come as part of the rapper’s The Boy Who Played Harp European tour.

Here’s where you can see the acclaimed musician perform live, along with pre-sale and general ticket sale dates.

Known for his witty lyricisms and razor-sharp wit, UK rapper Dave has announced five UK tour dates as part of his wider The Boy Who Played The Harp European tour in 2026.

Following on from the release of the album of the same name, his first project since 2023, the rapper will be performing in Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle and two dates at London’s The O2 in the early months of 2026.

Dave’s meteoric rise in the UK hip-hop scene began in 2022 when his single 'Starlight' became the longest-running No. 1 solo UK track and the first UK No. 1 in eight years to be credited to a sole writer and producer.

In 2023, his self-produced collaboration with Central Cee, 'Sprinter,' continued his chart dominance, breaking the record for the longest-running No. 1 rap song in UK chart history, spending 10 weeks in that position.

'Sprinter' also achieved considerable mainland success, reaching the top three in Denmark, Sweden, Holland, and Norway, while his collaboration with Tiakola, 'Meridian,' secured the No. 1 spot in France.

This UK tour is poised to be a pivotal moment for Dave, allowing fans to finally experience his celebrated, unparalleled artistry on the live stage.

Where is Dave touring in the UK in 2026

You can catch the acclaimed musician when he performs at the following venues throughout early 2026:

When are tickets on sale for Dave when he tours the UK in 2026

Pre-sale tickets

Those who pre-order Dave’s album or have access to venue or artist pre-sale access will have their first pick of tickets when they go on pre-sale from 9am BST on October 21, while Gigs in Scotland, Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales will commence from 9am BST on October 22.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from 9am on October 23 through ticketing agents, including Ticketmaster and AXS.

