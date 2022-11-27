Desert Island Discs is set to release a series of festive specials next month featuring Hollywood star Steven Spielberg, Actress Cate Blanchett, and former Desert Island Disc host herself, Kirsty Young.

Once host, now the castaway, Kirsty Young will return to the programme on Christmas Day. First up though will be Blanchett’s episode on December 11 with Spielberg sandwiched in between on December 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blanchett will divulge her childhood growing up in Australia and discuss her lengthy acting career which has won her numerous awards. Spielberg will be talking about his most-notable works and the philosophy behind the flicks.

Lauren Laverne took over from Young as host of the radio programme in 2019, after the BBC presenter was forced to step away due to ill health. Young said of her return to Desert Island Discs: "It was a slightly discombobulating and thoroughly enjoyable experience.

Most Popular

"Although making anyone narrow down their favourite discs to just eight is frankly unreasonable. It’ll never catch on."

Young returned to broadcasting on the BBC earlier this year to cover the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The 54-year-old was also asked to broadcast the late monarch’s funeral in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad