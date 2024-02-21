Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh Playhouse Christmas show has been announced - with the month-long production seeing the return of a world-renowned musical and a global entertainment icon.

Legendary singer Donny Osmond will cross the pond this December as he makes his return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Donny, who appeared as Joseph in over 2,000 performances of the multi award-winning production between 1992 and 1997, will make his only UK appearance in Edinburgh where he will play the role of Pharoah.

Donny Osmond is set to star in Edinburgh Playhouse's Christmas production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Speaking exclusively to the Evening News from Las Vegas, Donny Osmond said: “When I think of the highlights in my career - there’s Puppy Love, Donny and Marie, The Osmond Brothers, Crazy Horses - but Joseph is right there at the top.”

In a career spanning 60 years that saw him sell over 100 million records and receive 33 gold records, Donny said being part of Joseph was ‘one of the biggest things in his career’ adding he ‘can hardly wait to revisit one of the greatest stories ever told'.

“It's going to be exciting to bring one of the most important shows in my entire career to Edinburgh and to be a part of it in a different way,” Donny said. “I remember during my six-year run of playing Joseph, I thought to myself that someday I could play Pharaoh. So this has been something in the back of my mind for 27 years. I wanted to wait for the right time and for the right people to be involved.”

The Pharoah, a character famously modelled on Elvis Presley, is a role Donny is very comfortable with, being close friends with the rock and roll legend in the 1970s. Donny said: “I’m going to be pulling out all the stops. I’ll be channelling my inner Elvis. I knew him for so many years and also, all the Elvis’ are here in Vegas - I’ve got them all on speed dial.”

"When people come to see a show they want an experience. They want to walk out thinking ‘that was worth the price of admission and more’ so I’m going to get up there and have the time of my life. It’s in my nature to work hard every night but there also has to be an element of fun and enjoyment.

"People come to the theatre to escape and they want an experience. And that’s what I intend to do. I intend to take up a few notches and bring a whole new energy to Pharoah.”

First performed in 1972 at the Edinburgh International Festival, the hit musical follows the story of Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into a life of hardship by his brothers in an act of jealousy, Joseph later finds himself imprisoned where he discovers his ability to interpret dreams.

This gift soon leads him to the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt’s famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family. The celebrated alumni star of Joseph will sing one of the musical’s best-known songs ‘Song of the King’ - where Pharoah attempts to make sense of a strange recurring dream.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, and featuring fan favourite numbers including Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me, the show has been performed in over 80 countries and become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

No stranger to Edinburgh, Donny has previously performed at the Royal Variety Performance where he performed for the Queen in 2003 before returning the following year for his Edinburgh Castle concert. More recently Osmond brought his Las Vegas show to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow in December. Donny said: “I even have a kilt - I’m not saying that I’ll come on stage with it but I’m going to bring it and wear it a couple of times.”

Producer Michael Harrison adds: “Following the extraordinary reception the Edinburgh Playhouse and thousands of theatre fans gave Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat at the end of the 2022 tour, it made absolute sense to begin the new tour here and to ask Joseph royalty, Donny Osmond, to star as our festive season Pharaoh.

"Few shows bring the generations together the way Joseph does, and we are honoured to have an icon of the show join us to create a magical moment for families this Christmas, who will cherish the experience for years to come.”