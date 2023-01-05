BBC One show Dragons Den returns for its 20th series this week with a new batch of hopeful entrepreneurs ready to pitch to the ruthless panel. Peter Jones is currently the only original Dragon still standing.

First aired on BBC Two in 2005, Dragons Den allows auspicious entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their dream product or an established business idea needing a bit of tender loving cash. After a string of successful series, the show finally moved to BBC One in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 19 Dragons have appeared on the show since 2005. Peter Jones is currently the longest serving cast member while the newest and youngest judge to appear on the show is Steven Bartlett - the host of hit podcast Diary of a CEO.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Peter Jones said: “I wasn’t sure it would get to series 2! But we underestimated the public’s enthusiasm for entrepreneurship, I really believe that Dragons’ Den is one of the reasons that we have seen an explosion in new businesses and young people believing that they can start their own venture and take control of their futures.”

Most Popular

When does Dragons Den start 2023?

The first episode of Dragons’ Den premiers on Thursday (January 5) at 8pm on BBC One. Episodes will then continue weekly on Thursday at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is on the Dragons Den panel 2023?

Who is Peter Jones?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones is a 56-year-old entrepreneur from Berkshire. He founded telecom company Phones International Group (now known as Data Select) in 1998 which turned over £44 million in its second year of trading.

After the success of his entrepreneurial venture, Jones started the investment group PJI which generates more than £250 million in sales and employs more than 1,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also launched the Peter Jones foundation and was subsequently provided a CBE for services to business and young people in 2009.

Peter Jones is a 56-year-old entrepreneur from Berkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Deborah Meaden?

Meaden is a 63-year-old businesswoman from Somerset. After graduating in business studies, Meaden moved to Italy to start a glass and ceramics company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1999, she acquired majority shares of Weststar Holidays which she sold in 2007 soon after the company was taken over by Phoenix Equity Partners. Following this, she bought a textile mill in Somerset and launched an online British luxury goods retailer named ‘ The Merchant Fox ’ in 2011.

Who is Steven Bartlett?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bartlett is a 30-year-old businessman and podcaster. He was born in Botswana but was raised in Plymouth.

Steven Bartlett is a 30-year-old businessman and podcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, Bartlett co-founded a social media marketing company called Social Chain. The company went public in 2019 and was originally listed on XETRA and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. In 2020, Bartlett exited the company.

Aside from business, Bartlett hosts a podcast called Diary of a CEO, where he interviews celebrities such as Matt Hancock and Terry Cruz and notable figures in business like Ben Francis and Michael Acton-Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Sara Davies?

Davies is a 38-year-old entrepreneur from Coundon, County Durham. She is the founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion, a crafters supply company she started at university in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Davies is a 38-year-old entrepreneur from Coundon, County Durham.

Crafter’s Companion employs more than 200 people across the world and in 2016, Davies received an MBE for her services to British business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Touker Suleyman?