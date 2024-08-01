Edinburgh Alan Partridge fans needed for flashmob event for ‘Lynn Faces’ Fringe show
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday, August 4, at 12pm, playwright Laura Horton is calling out for people to be part of a mass group photoshoot of Lynns on the Royal Mile.
You are invited to join Laura Horton, author of new Fringe play ‘Lynn Faces’, and wear a mask of Lynn’s iconic “fed-up face”, for a photo op.
Up to 300 Lynns will smile (or rather grimace) for the camera, and the mass Lynn-army will then become a flashmob who will collectively stride the streets for a short lap chanting “Liberate Lynn.”
Anyone willing to don the face of the iconic Lynn Benfield is asked to meet Laura outside St Giles Cathedral at 12pm on Sunday, on the right of the entrance to the Cathedral, as you face it from the Royal Mile. For the specific location, you can find it at this google maps link.
Lynn Faces will be performed at Summerhall, in the main hall from August 1-26, at 7.35pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.