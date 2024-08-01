Edinburgh Alan Partridge fans needed for flashmob event for ‘Lynn Faces’ Fringe show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are a fan of Alan Partridge - or, rather, if you are a fan of his long-suffering and put-upon assistant Lynn Benfield, then do we have a job for you this weekend.

On Sunday, August 4, at 12pm, playwright Laura Horton is calling out for people to be part of a mass group photoshoot of Lynns on the Royal Mile.

You are invited to join Laura Horton, author of new Fringe play ‘Lynn Faces’, and wear a mask of Lynn’s iconic “fed-up face”, for a photo op.

Laura Horton, author of new Fringe play ‘Lynn Faces’, will wear a mask of Alan Partridge character Lynn’s iconic “fed-up face”, for a photo opportunity for her Fringe show, and is looking for up to 300 people to join her. | Submitted

Up to 300 Lynns will smile (or rather grimace) for the camera, and the mass Lynn-army will then become a flashmob who will collectively stride the streets for a short lap chanting “Liberate Lynn.”

Anyone willing to don the face of the iconic Lynn Benfield is asked to meet Laura outside St Giles Cathedral at 12pm on Sunday, on the right of the entrance to the Cathedral, as you face it from the Royal Mile. For the specific location, you can find it at this google maps link.

Lynn Faces will be performed at Summerhall, in the main hall from August 1-26, at 7.35pm.