Edinburgh-based musician Katherine Aly is set to release her new alternative pop EP ‘222’ - a collection of tracks that reflects on the ups and downs of modern dating.

Self-released on November 1, the new EP explores relationships, first dates and everything in between through the eyes of women, with each of the record’s four tracks inspired by Katherine’s own dating experiences or anecdotes shared by friends and social media followers.

Filled with clever one-liners and catchy choruses, Katherine’s songwriting is amplified by a genre-defying sound that borrows from electronic dance, R&B, indie electronica, funk and soul, and pop.

“The tracks are all essentially short stories which reflect on specific experiences with four different types of men: the mama’s boy, the friend-zoned, the narcissist and the almost one,” explained Greece-born Katherine, who describes her music as a “soundtrack of womanhood”.

“The title of the EP comes from the duration of the tracks, which all run to two minutes and 22 seconds.

“It started as a total coincidence after writing the first two songs, but I decided to continue the theme as a creative challenge for the final two tracks – plus 222 is also considered the number for trust and patience, so it’s a bit of a comical message connected to the modern dating scene.

“It really fits with the EP’s playful and confrontational character.”

Edinburgh singer songwriter Katherine Aly. | Charlie Morachnick

Heavily influenced by the likes of Billie Eilish, Self-Esteem, Bjork and Chappell Roan, Katherine wrote, recorded and mixed ‘222’ at home studios in Glasgow and Edinburgh – something that was made possible thanks to Creative Scotland’s Open Fund programme.

And she worked alongside friends and fellow musicians to bring the EP to life. As well as co-writing with Joe Djaelani, Katherine recorded and arranged vocals with Becca Shearing (SHEARS) and mixed with Edwin McLachlan, while the mastering was done by Izzy McPhee of Weird Jungle.

Katherine added: “All four songs were written with strong emphasis on rhythmic parts, which came before any melodic and lyric writing.

“I used to write songs on keys or guitar with full structures and words and then take them to the studio, but this time I wanted rhythm to dictate what my vocals and the music should do.

“It was a very fun experiment that helped me diversify as a songwriter.”

Two of the tracks from Katherine Aly's new EP are out now. | Charlie Morachnick

Following electro-pop track,’FREUD [for the mama’s boy]’, which was released September 3, the second single from the EP is mid-2000s-inspired ‘WHATYAGONDOBOUTIT [for the friendzoned]’, which Katherine describes as “energetic and seductive”. The third single, ‘EDINBURGH [for the narcissist]’, will be released on October 18.

Out now, the second single features grooving bass and funky guitar licks alongside sing-along lyrics, which explore unrequited feelings via a narrator.

Katherine explained: “Within this song, you’re listening to a woman replying to a guy confessing his feelings in real time. From the moment she realises she’s already taken too long to reply in the intro to the first verse where she shares her surprise that there was anything more than friendship between them.

“Throughout the song there is a Bridgerton-like narrator explaining how the woman is feeling - ‘the lady was too stunned to speak, the lady laid her cards, next move is on the gentleman’ - so the ‘dear’ listener is following the story only to realise, in the end, the woman already knew what was going on – and maybe this was part of her plan to start with!

“In terms of writing, this song was the most fun to make as we completely ignored any rules that something ‘wouldn't make sense’ from adding dice rolling sounds and leaving the bass rather than vocals to lead in the chorus, to a complete melodic twist at the end of the song.”

Katherine Aly has been championed by the likes of Vogue Italia, Canal+, Clash Magazine, The Scotsman, and Amazing Radio. Funded by Creative Scotland, her debut album, ‘Shadows Are Made Of Light Too’ was released in 2022 and received a nomination for Album of the Year at The Weekender Magazine Awards.

You can listen to the first two singles from Katherine Aly’s new EP here now.