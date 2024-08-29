Edinburgh Botanics set to sparkle this Christmas with new installations on festive trail
Running from November 21 until December 30, the outdoor trail will once again transform the Garden with an array of new installations that have been custom-designed especially for the Botanics by a selection of international and UK-based artists.
The latest new installations confirmed for the trail include candles which will drift over visitors as they flicker and cast their undulating light to create a warm and festive atmosphere. This installation will transport Potter-heads to the world of witchcraft and wizardry as it evokes the magic of Hogwarts’ Great Hall. Designed by Pitaya, a French creative studio.
While, One Small Thing, created by Novak, projects a combination of wildlife imagery and winter foliage with environmental messaging onto a pathway for visitors to interact with as they walk past.
And, Firework Trees will shower shoots of light through tree branches, bringing them to life with vibrant bursts of colour that bounce from branch to branch. Created by Ithaca Studio.
Regius Keeper of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Simon Milne, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the new installations on the trail, which is promising to be innovative, imaginative and entertaining. Visiting the Garden after dark is a special experience and Christmas at the Botanics offers the chance for visitors to see our botanical collection of plants from a very different perspective.
“The trail brings significant benefits to us. We are a Scottish charity, and ticket sales from Christmas at the Botanics help to fund our international plant research, conservation work and education programmes. So please come along to the trail, bring your friends and family, have some festive fun and help to support our vital work.”
All the new and returning installations along the one-mile illuminated trail are low in energy and have been selected to complement the Botanics’ environment.
Tickets for this year’s show are on sale now. Visitors are encouraged to book in advance to guarantee their preferred timeslot.
Christmas at the Botanics is one of 14 illuminated trails staged across the UK by events promoter RG Live, a division of Sony Music. Christmas at the Botanics is presented in partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and creative producer Culture Creative.
For more details visit www.rbge.org.uk/christmas and follow @mychristmastrails on Facebook and Instagram.
