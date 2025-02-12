Edinburgh’s annual charity LEGO show is due to return this summer, at a larger venue due to rising demand as it continues to build on its success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's biggest not for profit charity LEGO model show, Edinbrick, returns for 2025, and due to demand they've moved to a new venue - Meadowbank Sports Centre - on Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11.

A LEGO model of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Glasgow School of Art, at Edinbrick 2024. | Submitted

After selling out for the last five shows, including last year’s show at McEwan Hall, the volunteer team have found a bigger capacity venue to allow for more displays and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead organiser Doug Adamson assured LEGO fans that the Edinbrick experience will remain the same excellent value for money, but will now have more space for the main focus of the show - displays.

He said: "Ever since the pandemic, we've expanded the show each year as we've had more displays and more time added.

“While are grateful to all of our previous venues, the simple fact is we needed to expand again this year to meet demand, and Meadowbank Sports Centre is the perfect location for us.

“While the location has changed it's still going to be the same great experience for ticket holders. We will have more display space, hosting displayers from all across Scotland and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our free Minifig Hunt will be running along with the fan favourite buildzone and other interactive fun. It wouldn't be an Edinbrick without the ever popular everyone's a winner tombola, and we will have a handful of opportunities to buy toy-themed art and LEGO sets and surprises."

A LEGO Island Castle at Edinbrick 2024 at McEwan Hall in Edinburgh. | Submitted

Click here to sign up 👇

Doug Adamson addressed Edinbrick’s success: "While it sounds like a pun, each year we build Edinbrick bigger and better. There isn't a LEGO show like it Scotland.

“We couldn't do that without the support we've had from local Edinburgh LEGO fans and the hundreds of people who travel from all round the country to see the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone involved in putting on the show is a volunteer, and they put on a fantastic fun show offering great value for money to support an amazing charity.

“The Edinbrick Community is just awesome, we've sold out five shows in a row and we hope get close to that again this year, but we've added even more capacity than last year so who knows!"

A LEGO model of the Death Star from Star Wars, on display at Edinbrick 2024. | Submitted

As a not-for-profit all-volunteer event, Edinbrick’s profits will be once again be going to the Fairy Bricks charity, who donate thousands of LEGO sets to children’s hospitals and wards worldwide, including Edinburgh’s Children’s Hospital. Last year's Edinbrick raised more than £17,000 for the charity.

Tickets are only £6.50 for ages 5 to 99 and are only available online, with timed entry to help with capacity at the venue. Under 5's are free. Please note that children under 14 require an adult to accompany them.

Edinbrick is a two-day event on May 10 and 11 at Meadowbank Sports Centre, London Rd, Edinburgh.