Edinburgh’s famous Winter Market returns in a few weeks with tourists across Europe excited to visit. The festival’s market is a sight to behold with decorated wooden huts and a mouth-watering selection of food stalls.

Returning to the capital in mid-November, it will provide all sorts of festive fun until early January. However, as there will be no event parking available for the Edinburgh Market, attendees will have to find alternative means of transportation.

The city has numerous ways of getting around with primary public transportation options including buses and trams. Those travelling into the capital can do so by train with the market just a short walk from Edinburgh’s Waverley train station.

The cycle hire scheme - which started in 2018 - was a healthy alternative to public transport but the scheme ended in 2021.

Most Popular

This year, the market has a new event organiser in Angels Event Experience, who will run the esteemed event for the next three years. Managing Director of Angels Event Experience David Kohlert, said: “We are delighted to be the preferred bidder for Edinburgh’s Christmas, and look forward to making it a great success for Edinburgh’s communities and locals and visitors alike.

“We look forward to evolving Edinburgh’s Christmas concept over the next three years, putting Edinburgh’s community at the heart of the event. Over time, we look forward to partnering with local charities and associations, providing them with a stage to promote their work alongside the Winter Festival.”

How to get to Edinburgh Christmas market

Bus

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus services that will take you to the Edinburgh Christmas market are 100, 22, 31, 37, 909, X25, X37, X38, X60. Here’s a list of the nearest bus stations to the festival:

- Princes Street (2 minute walk)

- South St David Street (2 minute walk)

- Hanover Street (3 minute walk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Princes Street (4 minute walk)

- George Street (5 minute walk)

The famed Christmas Market returns to Edinburgh on November 19

For more information visit the Lothian Buses, First , Megabus , FlixBus , and Stagecoach websites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train

The closest station to Edinburgh Christmas market is Edinburgh Waverley Station, which runs most services by Avanti West Coast, Cross Country and ScotRail. The station is just a 3-5 minute walk from the Edinburgh Winter festival.

Visit the Trainline website to purchase a ticket or for updates on travel.

Tram

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tram or light rail is a fun and cost effective way of getting round Edinburgh. The T50 route will start at Edinburgh airport and finish St Andrew’s Square. The closest stop to the Edinburgh Christmas Market on the T50 line will be Princes Street which is the second to last stop.

Visit the Edinburgh Trams website to purchase a ticket or check travel.

When does the Edinburgh Christmas market start 2022?

Edinburgh Christmas Market will return to the city on November 25 and stay until January 3 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you need tickets for the Edinburgh Christmas market?

You do not need a ticket to access the Edinburgh Christmas Market however, there may be a queue to enter. Additionally, external activities such as ice-skating and the ferris wheel will be ticketed.

Where is the Edinburgh Christmas market?