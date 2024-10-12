Edinburgh Cocktail Week gets underway - in pictures

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 14:52 BST

This year’s Edinburgh Cocktail Week is now underway, with the UK’s largest cocktail festival running until Sunday, October 20.

There are 24 bars in the Cocktail Village at Festival Square across the 10-day festival, including a dedicated no-alcohol bar for the first time ever.

There are also 100 bars across the city offering £5 cocktails for the duration of the festival.

See our photo gallery below for photos from the first day of this year’s festival, with Edinburgh Cocktail Week getting underway yesterday, Friday, October 11.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week is now underway, running from October 11-20 at Festival Square in the city centre.

1. Cheers!

Edinburgh Cocktail Week is now underway, running from October 11-20 at Festival Square in the city centre. | Ladislav Piljar

Over 25,000 visitors are expected to attend what is now the UK’s biggest cocktail festival.

2. Friends

Over 25,000 visitors are expected to attend what is now the UK’s biggest cocktail festival. | Ladislav Piljar

There are 24 bars in the Cocktail Village at Festival Square across the 10-day festival.

3. Colourful drinks

There are 24 bars in the Cocktail Village at Festival Square across the 10-day festival. | Ladislav Piljar

The drink is complemented by street food trucks and a live music programme of local musicians, tribute nights and headline bands.

4. Yes sir, I can boogie!

The drink is complemented by street food trucks and a live music programme of local musicians, tribute nights and headline bands. | Ladislav Piljar

