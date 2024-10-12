There are 24 bars in the Cocktail Village at Festival Square across the 10-day festival, including a dedicated no-alcohol bar for the first time ever.

There are also 100 bars across the city offering £5 cocktails for the duration of the festival.

See our photo gallery below for photos from the first day of this year’s festival, with Edinburgh Cocktail Week getting underway yesterday, Friday, October 11.

Cheers! Edinburgh Cocktail Week is now underway, running from October 11-20 at Festival Square in the city centre.

Over 25,000 visitors are expected to attend what is now the UK's biggest cocktail festival.

There are 24 bars in the Cocktail Village at Festival Square across the 10-day festival.

The drink is complemented by street food trucks and a live music programme of local musicians, tribute nights and headline bands.