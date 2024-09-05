Edinburgh Cocktail Week: The 18 new venues which will be taking part in Edinburgh Cocktail Week

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 5th Sep 2024, 04:34 BST

Edinburgh Cocktail Week returns to the capital in October and 18 bars are set to make their debut at the event.

The popular cocktail week will run for 10 days from October 11.

This year there will be a bumper number of new bars to visit during the week, with 18 new bars offering up a £5 Signature cocktail that has been exclusively created for the event.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 18 new venues which are taking part in Edinburgh Cocktail Week for the first time.

Chaakoo Bombay Café will serve up an authentic fusion of flavours inspired by Mumbai and Iranian cuisine serving street food and small plates. 117 Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH3 9AN

1. Chaakoo Bombay Café

Chaakoo Bombay Café will serve up an authentic fusion of flavours inspired by Mumbai and Iranian cuisine serving street food and small plates. 117 Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH3 9AN Photo: Third Party

Lisbon, Portugal import, Downstairs at Betty's is a sing-a-long bar in on Charlotte Lane. 15 Charlotte Ln, Edinburgh EH2 4QZ

2. Downstairs at Betty's

Lisbon, Portugal import, Downstairs at Betty's is a sing-a-long bar in on Charlotte Lane. 15 Charlotte Ln, Edinburgh EH2 4QZ | Contributed

The Great Room lobby at the Edinburgh Marriott Holyrood hotel is a great setting for a cocktail. 81 Holyrood Rd, Edinburgh EH8 8AU

3. Edinburgh Marriott Holyrood hotel

The Great Room lobby at the Edinburgh Marriott Holyrood hotel is a great setting for a cocktail. 81 Holyrood Rd, Edinburgh EH8 8AU | Supplied

Inspired by Paris's Moulin Rouge, this cocktail bar arrived in Hope Street in November last year. 4 Hope St, Edinburgh EH2 4DB

4. Encore

Inspired by Paris's Moulin Rouge, this cocktail bar arrived in Hope Street in November last year. 4 Hope St, Edinburgh EH2 4DB Photo: Third Party

