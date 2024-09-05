The popular cocktail week will run for 10 days from October 11.

This year there will be a bumper number of new bars to visit during the week, with 18 new bars offering up a £5 Signature cocktail that has been exclusively created for the event.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 18 new venues which are taking part in Edinburgh Cocktail Week for the first time.

1 . Chaakoo Bombay Café Chaakoo Bombay Café will serve up an authentic fusion of flavours inspired by Mumbai and Iranian cuisine serving street food and small plates. 117 Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH3 9AN

2 . Downstairs at Betty's Lisbon, Portugal import, Downstairs at Betty's is a sing-a-long bar in on Charlotte Lane. 15 Charlotte Ln, Edinburgh EH2 4QZ

3 . Edinburgh Marriott Holyrood hotel The Great Room lobby at the Edinburgh Marriott Holyrood hotel is a great setting for a cocktail. 81 Holyrood Rd, Edinburgh EH8 8AU