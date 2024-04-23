Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh hen party company Fizzbox has teamed up with The Cauldron pub at Frederick Street to launch Star Wars-inspired cocktails in honour of this year’s Star Wars Day on May 4.

These cocktails, created by The Cauldron’s mixologists in collaboration with Fizzbox, are inspired by the iconic Star Wars saga and will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

From lightsaber-themed shots to cocktails which commemorate some of the most famous moments from the movies, there’s something to please every Star Wars fan, with the cocktail ingredients listed below so you can recreate this Star Wars magic at home.

The Sarlacc Pit cocktail, created to mark Star Wars Day on May 4. Jedi and Sith alike, brace yourselves for an intergalactic toast like no other!

"Teaming up with The Cauldron to create these Star Wars-inspired cocktails has been an absolute blast,” said Gemma Logan, party expert at Fizzbox.

“It’s exciting to blend our passion for unique experiences with the talent of The Cauldron’s mixologists and encourage all Star Wars fans to try these out of this world drinks!

“So, dust off your droids, polish your blasters and get ready to embark on a flavour-filled journey through the Star Wars universe, one sip at a time. May the force be with you…and the cocktails!”

The other five Star Wars cocktails, starting from left, Lightsaber Shots, clockwise, The High Ground, Cloud City, Blue Milk and Hello There.

Star Wars Cocktails

Lightsaber Shots: 25ml melon liqueur (green); 25ml cherry liqueur (red); 25ml coconut liqueur (blue).

Hello There: 25ml gin; 25ml vodka; Elderflower; Apple and lychee; Topped with prosecco; Lots of ice. This tasty cocktail serves four.

The High Ground: 25ml sweet sherry; 25ml smoky whisky; 25ml Angostura; Served with a giant toasted marshmallow. This one is strong!

The Sarlacc Pit: 25ml Jameson’s Irish whisky; 25ml Cynar bitter Italian liquor; Classic Red Bull.

Blue Milk: Vanilla milkshake; White chocolate milkshake; Blue curacao. This is a creamy and luxurious cocktail.