1 . Nina Conti

Virtuoso ventriloquist, BAFTA nominee and British Comedy Award winner Nina Conti is set to make a spectacular return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, bringing a brand-new show ‘Whose Face Is It Anyway?’ to the 7.30pm primetime slot each evening at the Pleasance Grand. On returning to the festival this summer, Conti said: “22 years ago 9 people came to my first Edinburgh show on a good night. Coming back to play the Grand is a long-haul dream come true. Entering the Pleasance Courtyard I still feel like a nervous beginner with a monkey in my handbag, which likely explains why I keep coming back. Gonna raise hell. Can’t wait.” Join Conti for ‘Whose Face Is It Anyway?’ as she presents an unparalleled, unscripted new show that delves deep into who we are, hijacking faces to spark a bold, hysterical reality warp. Nina Conti, Whose Face Is It Anyway? At Pleasance Grand, 7.30pm, August 2 - 25. except 7th, 13th and 19th. Tickets, £16 - £22, on sale now at pleasance.co.uk. | Steve Best