Virtuoso ventriloquist, BAFTA nominee and British Comedy Award winner Nina Conti is set to make a spectacular return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, bringing a brand-new show ‘Whose Face Is It Anyway?’ to the 7.30pm primetime slot each evening at the Pleasance Grand. On returning to the festival this summer, Conti said: “22 years ago 9 people came to my first Edinburgh show on a good night. Coming back to play the Grand is a long-haul dream come true. Entering the Pleasance Courtyard I still feel like a nervous beginner with a monkey in my handbag, which likely explains why I keep coming back. Gonna raise hell. Can’t wait.” Join Conti for ‘Whose Face Is It Anyway?’ as she presents an unparalleled, unscripted new show that delves deep into who we are, hijacking faces to spark a bold, hysterical reality warp.
Nina Conti, Whose Face Is It Anyway? At Pleasance Grand, 7.30pm, August 2 - 25. except 7th, 13th and 19th. Tickets, £16 - £22, on sale now at pleasance.co.uk. | Steve Best
Reginald D Hunter returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this Summer with his new show, Fluffy Fluffy Beavers, with some hope to rehabilitate his persona by manifesting images
of well coiffed river creatures building dams of chocolate in rivers of candy, whilst continually delivering pressure inducing ideas to form diamonds of laughter.
More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, three-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald D Hunter has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order. His TV appearances include Live at the
Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News for You (BBC One) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), whilst he drew acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border. Reginald D Hunter, Fluffy Fluffy Beavers, at Assembly George Square, Studio One, 9.30pm, July 31, August 26 (not 7th, 14th, 21st). Tickets £16, assemblyfestival.com/. | Gaby Jerrard PR
Hot off the heels of becoming Taskmaster champion, taking home the trophy in every teatime quiz from Pointless to Mastermind to House of Games, and serving up legendary sets at Live at the Apollo, JustForLaughs and Glastonbury, Sophie Duker returns to the Fringe with her show 'But Daddy I Love Her'. The aspiring hot girl takes swings at capitalism and romance, laments her Catholic mother’s holy water habit, shares the crushing failure of her attempt to score a sugar daddy, and hops in and out of bed with A.I. Sophie Duker 'But Daddy I Love Her' is on at Pleasance Courtyard Cabaret Bar, July 31- August 25 (not 14th), 7pm. Tickets £10- £18, at www.pleasance.co.uk. | Sarah Harry-Isaacs
Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show nominee and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Best Show winner Zoë Coombs Marr will be bringing her brand new hour to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. Breaking from her usual character fair, Zoë’s new show is nothing fancy. No big concepts. It’s just going to cover every single thing in her whole entire life.
In a striking move away from the conceptual character shows, Zoë’s new hour opens a rare window into her personal
world. For this, warts-and-all, (it’s mostly warts)... personal storytelling comedy show, she’s getting her affairs in order and cataloguing it all. Zoë Coombs Marr: Every Single Thing
In My Whole Entire Life, at Monkey Barrel MB4, July 30 - August 25 (not 7th, 14th or 21st), 5pm. Tickets £8-£12 at https://www.monkeybarrelcomedy.com/. | Gaby Jerrard PR
