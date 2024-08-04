Irish comedian and Fringe veteran Andrew Maxwell has returned for another Edinburgh run with a more reflective tone, while still maintaining his trademark ability to shock.

Performing his ‘The Bare Maximum’ show at Just The Tonic at the Pleasance, Maxwell delivered his usual hard-hitting take on the world, society and politics. However, it was the heartfelt reflective moments of his Fringe set that really connected with his audience.

Now 50, the Irish comedian has certainly matured, telling the crowd he has never been happier with his life, having quit the “race of life”.

As expected though, he started with politics, lampooning former Prime Minister Liz Truss for losing her seat at the recent General Election. Adding: “I've been in showbusiness for 30 years and I didn't know you could get booed on to the stage”.

Next in his sights were the Royal Family and big fat-necked Essex men - taking aim at the men you would expect to see at the current far-right riots across the country.

Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell is performing his latest Fringe show, The Bare Maximum, at Just The Tonic Nucleus until August 25th. | Unavoidable PR

Maxwell then brought us up to speed with the latest news from his home country, including the Dublin/ New York portal which caused a stir earlier this year, with locals in the Irish capital not quite getting into the concept of bringing people together.

He then discussed last year’s Dublin race riots, reflecting on how “on-trend” his country is. Explaining that Ireland was traditionally an “export business” with no other races in Ireland until 15 years ago, adding a jibe about the Troubles in Northern Ireland, “we just split into two teams”.

After some tales of the unexpected from his travels in Australia, he reflected on growing up in 1980s Ireland, and how there is now a generational divide in his homeland, with youngsters “living through an American lens on the internet”.

Next up was a hilarious idea that people with a “fruity Edinburgh voice” could be used to defuse political arguments. He then told the audience about his teenage nephew from Galway who now dressed as a woman, “looking like a 1970s prostitute".

Continuing on his theme of reflection having turned 50 this year, he said he has “just given up”, quit the race of life and couldn't be happier. “That's the secret, you're not meant to be happy, so you have to buy things”.

He also remarked on his belief that sexuality changes at 50, with Maxwell now more impressed with people who know how to do things than he is concerned about their looks.

The Irish comedian then had the crowd in stitches with a very funny story about sending a message about a “sex bed” in the bridal suite hotel staff had quickly checked him into after messing up his booking, which was meant for his wife, but he accidentally sent it to his taxi driver instead, leading to an awkward hour-long drive.

He ended with another reflective and very emotional story about his dad who passed away after having Alzheimer's. Maxwell told of how his dad, who he went to Ireland rugby games with all through his childhood, missed a big match against New Zealand while on his death bed, and how his father’s death only hit him fully at the next rugby match he attended, which evoked tears and then belly laughs within seconds.

It was this finale that perfectly illustrated where Maxwell is right now as a comedian, reflective but still razor-sharp, but most importantly, happy.

Andrew Maxwell: The Bare Maximum, at Just The Tonic Nucleus, 5.40pm, until August 25, expect 12th. Tickets £14 and £15, are still on sale.