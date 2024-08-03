Irish comedy trio Foil, Arms and Hog returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this week with their craic-ing new show, mixing sketches, songs, improvisation and audience participation.

The internet sensations, who enjoyed sold-out runs at the world’s largest arts festival in the past including the best reviewed Fringe shows in 2018 and 2019, return to Edinburgh from August 3-26 with new show Skittish, at the McEwan Hall.

At their preview show on Thursday night, the Irish comedy trio got off to a bumpy start with technical issues and hitting the stage half an hour late due to the previous show in the 1,000 capacity venue overrunning. This might have spooked more inexperienced performers but given their strong Fringe history the trio took it in their stride.

Microphone echo issues and chats with the audience ensued, including with an unfortunate woman from Livingston - leading to running jokes about the West Lothian town throughout the show. While, an American professor from the crowd joined them on stage to sing a medieval song as the microphones were sorted.

Foil, Arms and Hog briefly tried to carry on without microphones, while another audience member was dragged on stage for a dance after heckling the trio. Prompting them to joke "We don't actually have any material".

The show properly started with the crowd singing along with the trio’s internet show’s intro music, and judging by the audience reaction it’s clear to see some of their near one million You Tube followers were in attendance.

They then jumped straight into some very funny sketches about wild swimming, French theatre, and the world’s first humane zoo, with the animals replaced by actors. The venture was struggling to succeed, upsetting their lead actor Richard the ostrich, who had got a bit too deep into his role.

The show was also littered with jaunty funny songs, including ‘A Very Irish Song’, poking fun at various nationalities hating other countries. The laughs kept coming in other songs including ‘This is the Bass’ about lonely bass players, and another side-splitter about opera.

There was also a funeral sketch, and a hilarious fake Fringe show 'man sits in the dark eating crisps’, poking fun at the absurdity of some acts performing at the world’s largest arts festival.

More quick-fire sketches followed, some times not quite hitting the mark with a by now tired crowd given the delayed start, with some audience members leaving early, no doubt to catch their next show or transport home. However the trio picked the pace up again with a hilarious love song about a cow of all things.

The Irish trio are undoubtedly at their best with crowd interaction sketches, perfectly illustrated by an Irish family meeting with the entire audience, leading to uncontrollable laughter and applause.

Foil, Arms and Hog finished with another verse of the nationalities song they had performed earlier, delighting the remaining audience members.

With this being a preview show ahead of their main Fringe run it’s maybe a bit too harsh to criticise some of the sketches which didn’t quite hit the mark, as they might be dropped from the main show, with comedy sketches from even some of the finest shows of this nature often not as funny as others.

And there is no doubt that the Irish trio shine when it comes to audience participation and sheer craic, thinking fast on their feet and using their natural comedy wit to engage with the audience, evoking belly laughs from their delighted fans.

With this very natural connection with the audience, it’s clear to see how loved Foil, Arms and Hog are, with the trio no doubt sure to enjoy yet another sold out run in Edinburgh this year, with tickets still on sale.