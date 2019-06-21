A live stage version of the BBC Radio 4 series Dead Ringers is coming to Edinburgh

THE Dead Ringers' dream team, Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis MacLeod and Duncan Wisbey, are heading to the Fringe with the first ever live residency of the popular satirical radio show.

Featuring a mixture of classic sketches, new material and their trademark sharp and topical humour, the show which will run at the Pleasance at the EICC from 2-13 August will give fans the chance to see some of Britain’s favourite impressionists give famous celebrities and politicians the Dead Ringers treatment, including Jeremy Vine, Donald Trump, Theresa May and many more.

The show stars Jon Culshaw, widely regarded as Britain’s best impressionist with an unmatched versatility and a catalogue of more than 350 voices and impersonations including Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Professor Brian Cox, Barack Obama, Alan Carr, John Bishop and Michael McIntyre. His other credits include ITV’s Newzoids and Spitting Image.

Jan Ravens has a unique mix of hilarious mimicry and sharp satire and is one of the UK’s most successful impressionists. She is a long running star of BBC’s Dead Ringers. Her Theresa May impression has achieved cult status, going viral on social media and with over 1 million views on YouTube.

Lewis Mcleod is a comedy impressionist and star of BBC Radio 4 series Lewis Macleod is Not Himself, as well as Dead Ringers. He has also recently completed filming for The Crown on Netflix, where he will be seen playing Iain Tennent.

Duncan Wisbey is an actor and impressionist, and as well as starring in Dead Ringers, he is best known for Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression, as well as the CBBC series Ultimate Brain.

Tickets for Dead Ringers Live are on sale now priced £10-£17, from www.edfringe.com and 0131 226 0000.