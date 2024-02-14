Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foodies Festival returns to Inverleith Park from August 2-4, with brand new features and a star-studded line-up of celebrity chefs and chart-topping music stars.

Blue, Peter Andre and the Symphonic Ibiza Orchestra will appear at the three-day event known as 'Gastro-Glastonbury'. There will also be live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu.

Star names on the menu at the live cooking theatres in Edinburgh include: Great British Bake Off 2023 winner Matty Edgell; MasterChef The Professionals champion Gary Maclean; and star of Great British Menu, Jimmy Lee, from Hong Kong Street food brand Salt and Chilli Oriental.

Throughout the three-day weekend festival, visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule of TV cooking show champions and award-winning chefs in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs' Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers will whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats.

Matty Edgell, said: "I’m so excited to be joining the Foodies Festival tour this year. I’m a proper foodie, so buzzing to be able to attend, let alone bake in the live theatre! I’ll be whipping up delicious sweet treats and sharing some recipes that the audience can try at home.”

Jimmy Lee, said: “I’m looking forward to returning to the Foodies Festival Chefs Theatre, it’s the best crowd ever! I’ll be rustling up some quick and easy Chinese recipes. It’s a great day out with family and friends, and I look forward to meeting everyone.”

Showcasing the best of Edinburgh and beyond, many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and multi-award-winning chefs will also appear.

Throughout the weekend, the Music Stage presents a summer soundtrack of chart-topping artists, top tribute acts, covers bands and superb local bands.

Duncan James from Blue, said: “We’re all looking forward to joining the Foodies Festival tour again this year. The crowd is always buzzing and up for a great day and night out! A definite highlight is the lovely food from around the world. We’ve enjoyed some amazing dishes on previous visits and can’t wait to try some more!”

Blue will appear at the Foodies Festival in Edinburgh this August.

As well as performing on the music stage, singer and actor Peter Andre will also be creating some of his favourite dishes alongside celebrity chefs.

He said: “Music, food and warm evenings, the perfect combo! I’m looking forward to performing my favourite songs on the music stage, and I’m thrilled to also be cooking live in front of an audience with some brilliant chefs. I love getting creative in the kitchen at home and trying out new dishes."

In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy. Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored champagne, beer, cider, cocktail and wine-tasting - presenters include BBC, ITV and Channel 4 drinks experts.

Visitors can browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored champagne, beer, cider, cocktail and wine-tasting

And, the festival launches brand new family-friendly entertainment features taking place throughout the live theatres and extended opening hours until 10pm.

As the sun goes down, Symphonic Ibiza will present an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, live vocals, a DJ and a live orchestra. Created by dynamic producer and DJ Andy Joyce and composer and musical director Steve Etherington.

Other new features and exciting attractions include: TV Chef battles, Fire Pit BBQ sessions, Cook School with experts, Silent Disco, Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Chilli Eating competitions featuring the current world champion, fairground rides, walk about artists, drum troops, choirs, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

For the fifth year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) with tickets helping to raise money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.