The Royal Mile is often the place to be in Edinburgh during the Fringe, with it’s free street performances, bars and restaurants, and as a thoroughfare to your next show.

It is the late morning on the second Friday of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Royal Mile is a vibrating hub of activity. Street acts and leafleters compete for the attention of tourists who casually saunter up the street, cameras often held aloft.

From my perch between the Tron and the City Chambers all three jockey for auditory supremacy, occasionally they synchronise and complement each other, an act calls for a drumroll and a tourist pulls his wheeled suitcase across the cobbled street with a staccato beat.

At the table beside mine a couple enjoying a quiet coffee are jump started into action as a performer leafleting for her show appears from nowhere, sending the guy 10 feet in the air with fright before she can get her pitch out.

Leafleters battle it out for the attention of potential audiences | Edinburgh Evening News

“I was just about to say it’s a show for women…” Before she can finish the thought, the man interjects “I didn’t think that meant you had to kill off the men!” he laughs, still clutching his chest.

They film a TikTok together to fully immortalise his near death experience and ostensibly to promote the show, “this show kills,” he says into the camera. There’s no such thing as bad publicity at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The street acts who have been awarded the coveted slots on the Royal Mile cycle to the next batch, and so does the weather. Tourists peel off jackets as the weather changes from granite grey to sun split skies. Those tourists who have been here for more than a day keep those jackets close by.

As lunch time approaches, the constant stream of people bypasses a sea and heads straight for an ocean of people. At the outside area I occupy, it’s two and three groups to a table. A couple join my table and we talk for a while before they rush off to their first show of the day at the Tron. The rare occurrence of a recommendation from a leafleter being taken.

Not all leafleters have such straightforward luck. A comedy hypnotists tries his luck on a nearby group, how strong his hypnotic prowess is will dictate whether he sees the group again at 1:25pm but the early indications are not promising - although perhaps his real end game was to persuade me to promote the show by including the details of his show here.

Every corner of Edinburgh becomes a performance space during August | Edinburgh Evening News

The scene on the street does serve to show up the dichotomy of Edinburgh, during the entire year but most definitely at festival time. A man trudges up the Royal Mile with milk and sugar in hand avoiding the cast of the Lord of the Flies, who have very much leant into method acting for their roles. Let’s just say it’s obvious who has secured the part of Jack.

Nearby someone comments on the scene, “it’s alright until you live here and you’re trying to get to your work.” A sentiment I’m sure that’s shared by many Edinburgh natives.

With that my time is up, and just in time as the rain re-appears - although it does little to dampen the spirits of tourist, leafleter or performer alike.