Ladyboys of Bangkok celebrate 21 years at Edinburgh Festival Fringe with special ice cream created in their honour

To celebrate their incredible 21st year appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the cast of The Lady Boys Of Bangkok has had a special ice cream created in their honour by the experts at Luca’s, one of Edinburgh’s oldest family-run ice cream parlours.

There was much speculation about whether the new flavour would be themed around exotic tropical Thai tastes or something fruity and refreshing.

However, we can reveal the new ice cream in the cones and wafers has a distinctly sweet pavlova-style taste – and has been officially named The Greatest Showgirls.

And to cool off after another rehearsal session, the Ladyboys of Bangkok trekked along to S Luca on Morningside Road for a taste of their very own ice cream – made by a firm with 100-years’ expertise.