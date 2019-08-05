'Only during Edinburgh Festival Fringe' - Goat takes a ride on Lothian bus

You've heard of dogs on a bus - but have you ever seen a goat travelling through Edinburgh on public transport?

It's certainly something you would have to see with your own eyes to believe, but luckily Lothian staff were on hand to snap this shot of the unknowing goat travelling with its plucky human companions during the festival period.

READ MORE: Pet Shop Boys to release Musik soundtrack, the day after Edinburgh premiere

The tweet, which as 49 retweets and 337 likes at the time of writing, was shared by Lothian on Sunday, with the caption: "Only during the @edfringe."

Lothian also confirmed that goats travel for free on their services.

READ MORE: Watch: Superhero dad steals the show at Tynecastle concert by taking daughter on Superman-style 'fly'

It is thought that the goat, along with its human buddies, was travelling to a show in Edinburgh, which they are all part of.

If anyone knows which show it is, then this bus-riding goat could be about to become a lot more famous.