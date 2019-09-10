Roof of Waverley Mall left in 'disgraceful' state after hosting Edinburgh Festival pop up bar

THE OWNERS of a pop up festival bar have been slammed for leaving the roof of a Capital shopping centre “looking like it was hit by an earthquake”.

Work is currently ongoing to remove the final remnants of the Festival Village from the paved roof of Waverley Mall following the city’s bustling visitor season.

Thousands of polystyrene pellets have also been strewn across the roof as the clean up operation continues.

But images from the clean up operation show slabs cracked and broken, debris scattered along the terrace and thousands of tiny polystyrene pellets strewn across the roof.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the bar area, which featured food trucks and live musical performances, during August with the ‘village’ becoming a popular evening destination for locals and visitors alike.

One local told the Evening News: "The way it has been left is absolutely disgraceful, it looks like there has been an earthquake."

Revamped plans for a new entrance, rooftop gardens and European piazza-style area on the Mall were unveiled last year.

It is understood Pop Up Pros, who also operate the venue during the Christmas and New Year period, are responsible for carrying out repairs to the site.

Pop Up Pros have been contacted for comment.