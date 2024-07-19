10 of the most unusual venues at the Edinburgh Fringe this year - including a bath tub

The Edinburgh Fringe will see more than 3,000 shows take place at 262 venues between Friday, August 2 and Monday, August 26.

The festival has always prided itself on its new and interesting venues for its programme of events - and this year is no different.

From bathtubs to hotels, here are 10 new and interesting venues where you can catch a show in August.

1. A Bathtub, Summerhall Lobby, Summerhall

Taking place in a bathtub to a single audience member, You’re Needy (sounds frustrating) is one of this year’s more unique shows and it takes place in an equally unique setting at Summerhall. | Simon Lazewski Photo: Simon Lazewski

2. Tills Bookshop, Newington

Till’s Bookshop is one of Edinburgh’s oldest second-hand bookshops, this year they will welcome The Bookbinder for a show that weaves shadow-play, paper art, puppetry and music in an inventive one-man performance. Photo: SWNS

3. The Wash House, Adelphi Grove, Portobello

Located in Portobello, The Wash House will host Mad Dogs and an Englishman, a comedy show about dog training. The Wash House joins Bellfield as a Fringe venue in Portobello. | Google Maps

4. No. 11 Boutique Hotel & Brasserie, Brunswick Street

No. 11 Boutique Hotel & Brasserie is a new venue near Easter Road, offering both A Cup of Tea with George Eliot and an exhibition on Pigeon Poo. Shows will be hosted in the hotel’s lounge for the first time. Photo: Third Party

