The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is back and will be in the city at full capacity for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

After a cancellation in 2020, and a reduced sized event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic the 2022 festival is set to be the same scale as the pre-pandemic events with thousands of performances set to take place.

This year the festival will be even more exciting, as it will be celebrating its 75th anniversary since the first festival happened in the city of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe is returning to something like its former glory (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

According to the Edinburgh Fringe official website , there are 239 different venues that will be hosting fringe performances across the city this year.

You can find out what shows are playing everyday across the city at the official programme on the Edinburgh Fringe website .

The majority of Fringe locations are found in the Old Town, however there will be shows taking place on Princes Street, and Haymarket as well as areas further out of the city like Leith.

Not only does the festival bring a great range of performers to the city and host them in some of the best venue’s Edinburgh has to offer, the Edinburgh Fringe sees a huge range of street performers come over for the summer.

Whether you like the idea of sitting down at a comedy show or catching some of the best magic on the street, the city will absolutely have something to offer you this month.

So, when does the Edinburgh Fringe Festival kick off this year? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming festival.

When is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022?

The first shows of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival will kick off on Friday 5 August.

However, the festival brings a buzz to the city all summer long with performers coming from across the world and usually coming before and staying after the fringe.

When does the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 finish?

The fringe festival will run throughout the whole of August and shows in association with the festival are scheduled to finish on 29 August 2022.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for multiple shows across the festival.

You can find tickets for your preferred show by searching on the Edinburgh Fringe Festival website and buy tickets via the Edinburgh Fringe Festival website .

What is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival?

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the world’s largest arts festival which brings together an array of comedy, music and other performances from around the globe.

It’s become a world-leading celebration of arts and culture, surpassed only by the Olympics and the World Cup in terms of global ticketed events.

The festival was first established in 1947 as an alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival.