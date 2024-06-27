Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A smash-hit play telling the story of Edinburgh pop legends Bay City Rollers is returning to the Fringe this summer.

Written by award-winning playwright Liam Rudden, and featuring the hit songs Bye Bye Baby, Summerlove Sensation, Shang-a-Lang! and more, the brand new production of I Ran With The Gang is a moving tribute to Alan Longmuir, who passed away in 2018.

The piece, which visits Prestonfield House Hotel for one night only on August 24, tells Alan’s story, from growing up listening to Elvis as a kid, to completing his apprenticeship as a plumber and forming the band that would go on to become the global sensation known as Bay City Rollers.

I Ran With The Gang takes audience on a journey through Alan’s life – from before he became famous, to the hysteria of Rollermania and, of how he returned to life as a ‘plumber from Edinburgh’ when the screaming stopped.

The show, which has earned five-star reviews aplenty in the past, returns with the blessing of Eileen Longmuir, Alan’s wife, who says: “I am delighted I Ran With The Gang is returning to keep Alan’s memory alive.

“He loved being a part of the I Ran With The Gang family and liked nothing better than sitting at back, watching the fans reaction as his story unfolded, chuckling to himself that they hadn’t noticed him.”

Actor and singer Michael Karl-Lewis will play the Young Alan Longmuir, popular actor Lee Fanning will play The Narrator, and Edinburgh actor and singer Ross Jamieson will both play The Roller and the young Les McKeown.

Looking foward to playing Young Alan, Michael Karl-Lewis says: “I am absolutely honoured to be playing Alan Longmuir in I Ran With The Gang. Despite being a global sensation, Alan remained a brilliant, genuine man with a huge heart. I have loved reading his autobiography and it is going to be a blast stepping into his shoes.”