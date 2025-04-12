Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh has been named as the city with the second highest demand for nightlife in the UK.

From soaring costs to noise complaints, nightlife across the UK has taken a significant hit. However, some cities are determined to keep the party going, with residents and visitors alike continuing to search for the best places to enjoy a night out.

Capital on Tap has analysed data such as the percentage of venue closures from 2022 to 2025 and search volume for nightlife in cities across the UK to find the area most in demand for nightlife.

Manchester takes the top spot for UK cities with the highest demand for nightlife. Although the city has seen a 13 per cent decrease in venues between 2022 and 2025, it remains a popular nightlife destination with 63,810 monthly searches.

Edinburgh ranks second, having seen 14 per cent of its venues close in the past three years. Despite this, nightlife in the Scottish capital remains in high demand, with 60,510 monthly searches — that’s 1,301 per 10,000 people.

Nightlife in Edinburgh remains in high demand despite venues closing in recent years.

London ranks third, having seen one of the largest venue closures between 2022 and 2025 (17.79%). Despite this, the capital remains a hotspot for nightlife, with over 1 million searches made monthly, reflecting the continued demand for a vibrant nightlife scene.

The only other Scottish city on the list of the UK cities with the highest nightlife demand was Glasgow, which was placed ninth by the data.

You can view the full study here: https://www.capitalontap.com/en/blog/posts/uk-nightlife-report