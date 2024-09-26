Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the world’s most remarkable explorers, astronaut Chris Hadfield, is set to land in Edinburgh next year, with tickets going on sale this week.

Colonel Chris Hadfield – acclaimed astronaut, test pilot, spacewalker, spaceship commander and best-selling author – has announced an all-new UK & Ireland tour for 2025. As part of the tour he will appear at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on June 18.

His visually stunning show, ‘Chris Hadfield: A Journey Into The Cosmos, will offer audiences a rare opportunity to be inspired by one of the world’s most experienced astronauts.

Chris will present never-before-seen space imagery taken from the James Webb Space Telescope and the International Space Station (ISS), featuring breathtaking views of Earth, the Moon, Mars, and more, in an awe-inspiring exploration of discovery.

Drawing from his three spaceflights, Chris will share gripping personal stories, moments of joy and great danger, insights into cutting-edge space technologies, and his unique perspective on where we are at this pivotal time in human history.

Presented by Fane, the tour will give audiences a once-in-a-lifetime chance to engage with Chris directly - ask your own questions, and even enjoy a live music performance by Chris himself, adding yet another layer to this special event.

Speaking about the tour, Chris said: “I am so excited to be coming to the UK and Ireland to talk about the amazing recent events in space, from failing spaceships and private spacewalks, to stunning new images of Earth and James Webb’s universe, and humanity beginning to settle on the Moon and then Mars.

“The latest of exploration and high technology, where space fans will have the chance to ask me questions directly. A shared evening of discovery and wonder like no other.”

A heavily experienced astronaut, engineer, and pilot, Chris came to global prominence in 2013 as he captivated the world from the ISS, documenting his journey, daily life on board, and even creating the first music video made in space with his cover of the David Bowie song ‘Space Oddity’.

A renowned public speaker and authority on all things space science, Chris has also released an album, five best-selling books, and has been an adviser on both Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space exploration companies, as well as to King Charles III on a space sustainability plan called the ‘Astra Carta’.

Chris Hadfield: ‘A Journey Into The Cosmos’ is on at the Usher Hall on June 18, 2025. Tickets go on sale here on Friday, September 27 at 10am.