Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park sparks Love Island rumours with secretive social media posts

Edinburgh-born EuroMillions winner Jane Park became the UK’s youngest lottery winner when she won £1 million at age 17.

She has since gone on to spend the money on expensive cars, holidays and plastic surgery and has become known in the public eye. But is she now looking for love and set to head into this year’s Love Island villa?

Will Jane be on this year’s Love Island?

Love Island 2019 began on June 3, with a host of singletons spending the summer in the villa looking for love.

It was previously reported that Park was in talks with show producers to appear on the latest series, and recent cryptic social media posts have once again sparked rumours that she may be introduced as a late arrival to the show.

Cryptic posts

Parks recently Tweeted: “Eeeeek far far too excited", followed by three "shhh/secret" emojis.

This tweet was then spotted and commented on from followers, who were trying to decipher the secretive post.

One follower wrote: “Jane Park big Q everyone wants answer to...#LoveIsland?"

In an earlier post on Instagram, from Park also asked her followers for advice on summer clothing.

Fellow Scottish contestant

If Park did join this year’s Love Island cast, she’d be alongside current Scottish contestant Anton Danyluk - Love Island's first ever male contestant.

Anton Danyluk, originally from West Lothian, is 24 years old and is a gym owner. According to the Love Island website, he’s “got the body as well as the face, and he’s ready to show it off at a moment’s notice.”

Before entering the show, Danyluk declared that his perfect match is a woman who is “hardworking and good looking.

“Blonde hair is usually my type. They have to be into the gym because it’s such a big part of my life, so it’s important that it’s a big part of their life as well.”

Still looking for love

Park took to social media earlier this year to ask her followers for Valentine’s Day letters and cards, becoming inundated with more than 300 emails from potential suitors.

The lottery winner also previously tried to help boost her love life by offering £60,000 a year to find a new boyfriend.

It was claimed that up to 10,000 people applied for the role, but proved an unsuccessful quest with her Valentine's Day post coming shortly after.