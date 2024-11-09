Pantomime season is always a family favourite, and as usual there are no shortage in the number of productions taking place in and around the capital.
You can expect to see some incredible re-tellings of amazing stories, produced by fantastic companies around the country over the course of the next couple of months.
Here are six pantomimes taking place in and around Edinburgh this festive period.
1. Peter Pan at the Howden Park Centre, Livingston
Howden Park Centre will transport you to Neverland alongside Wendy, John and Michael - where they'll meet Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and the lost boys.
Friday, 22 November to Tuesday 31, December 2024. Tickets from £18 plus fees.
2. Cinderella at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Panto favourites Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young return with this year's magical pantomime for the all the family. This year audiences will join Cinderella as she goes up against her wicked sisters and finds her Prince Charming.
Saturday, 23 November to Tuesday, 31 December 2024.
3. Oor Aladdin at the Reconnect Regal Theatre, Bathgate
The evil Narcissis and his bird sidekick Iago are on the hunt for a powerful magical lamp and the power it contains. Can Aladdin fulfil his destiny as a diamond in the rough before it's too late?
Friday, 29 November to Sunday, 29 December 2024.
4. A Christmas Carol at the Corn Exchange, Haddington
An exciting new pantomime inspired by the Charles Dickens' Christmas classic comes to Haddington this festive season. Heartwarming and entertaining with original songs, it's a festive fun for all ages.
Friday, 6 December to Saturday, 14 December 2024.