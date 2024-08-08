Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An anti-racism group is due to hold a rally outside the Scottish Parliament on Saturday in response to the far-right riots taking place in England and Belfast.

Far-right riots have taken place in towns and cities across Britain leading to attacks on mosques and hotels housing migrants. The riots were sparked by misinformation online over the fatal stabbing attack in Southport on July 29.

On Wednesday, August 7, thousands of anti-racism protesters took to the streets in English and towns and cities in a show of defiance against the far-right.

Men and women of all ages carrying signs with anti-racism slogans on them at a counter protest in England on Wednesday evening. | Getty Images

The group behind Saturday’s Edinburgh rally, Stand-Up to Racism Scotland, will no doubt be hoping that locals show up at Holyrood at 11am in large numbers like those seen down south.

Posting on social media about the day of protest across the country, the group said: “Rally in your city or town this Saturday to say we will stand up to the far-right - part of Stand Up To Racism day of action.”

And in a statement on the Stand-Up to Racism website, the group urged people to protest against the far-right riots, and in particular English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

It said: “All those who oppose this must join in a united mass movement powerful enough to drive back the fascists. The majority of people in Britain abhor Robinson and the far right.

“We are the majority, they are the few. Britain has a proud history of defeating fascists and racists. We can defeat them again. We must Stand Up to racism, Islamophobia and anti-semitism. We must unite and mobilise against the far-right and fascism.”

Anti-immigration violence in towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland over the weekend led to more than 400 arrests, with many of those taking part already in prison, with English courts fast-tracking cases.

Riot police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel which was housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed when a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Hart Street, Southport on July 29, and 10 others were seriously injured.

First Minister John Swinney has said that violence and Islamophobia had "no place" in Scotland - which has so far avoided any outbreaks of disorder.

Women’s rights organistaion for Muslim and BME women in Scotland, Amina MWRC, has posted advice online to those feeling threatened by the wave of riots across the UK. Telling Muslim and BME people to avoid going to city centres, not to travel alone and to share their location with a loved one at all times.

Riot police confront a mob as a police vehicle burns in the background during serious disorder in Southport (Picture: Getty Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Police Scotland said it continues to engage with communities to offer reassurance following the violent disorder in other parts of the United Kingdom.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie, Gold commander for the force’s policing response, said: “We understand the concern, and officers right across Scotland are providing reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure any potential for violence or disorder in Scotland is identified quickly and responded to immediately.

"We are aware of a number of potential protests and counter protests over the coming weeks, which will be policed appropriately but we are not going to speculate on or add publicity to individual potential events.

"I would also encourage everyone to be responsible in their use of social media and not to share speculation or inaccurate information. Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.

“Violence and disorder is not legitimate protest and anyone who engages in disorder will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by the appalling violence which has been experienced in some communities and with our brave colleagues in UK policing.”