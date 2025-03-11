Edinburgh return for award-winning smash hit musical The Bodyguard at the Playhouse
Producers Michael Harrison and David Ian are delighted to announce the return of the award-winning smash hit musical to the Edinburgh Playhouse from May 18-23, 2026.
Tickets are now on sale for the Edinburgh run of next year’s UK tour, with casting to be announced soon.
As in the film, The Bodyguard The Musical sees former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge, what they don’t expect is to fall in love.
A romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of classic songs including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards.
A sell-out 18-month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.
To date, The Bodyguard has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.