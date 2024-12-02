Tickets are now on sale for the stage adaptation of one of the UK’s best loved TV sitcoms of all time, with the tour coming to Edinburgh in January, 2026.

Currently playing to sold-out houses at London’s Apollo Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue, John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play, has announced a major theatre tour for 2025 and 2026.

Following the hugely successful West End run, which has seen the show extend twice, the show will embark on a 10-month tour across the UK and Ireland in September 2025 through to July 2026.

Tickets are now on sale for all dates, including the Edinburgh run at the Playhouse from January 27-31, 2026.

Based on three of the original BBC TV episodes, Fawlty Towers – The Play has been adapted for the stage by original co-creator John Cleese into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale. Casting will be announced in due course.

John Cleese said: “When we came up with the idea of bringing Fawlty Towers to the stage, I never thought it would get the reception that it has. On December 23 it will be 50 years to the day since we recorded the pilot at BBC Television Centre and I’m delighted that the audiences we’ve had in the West End still think it’s as funny as ever.

“The announcement of the tour means many more people will now have the chance to laugh themselves helpless.”

In the play, following a tip-off that hotel inspectors may be visiting and eager to impress, Basil attempts to ingratiate himself with guests that he suspects are there to critique the establishment.

The situation is further plagued by a party of Germans, and the deaf and dotty guest-from-hell, Mrs Richards, whose infuriating complaints prevent him from hiding a gambling win from his ever vigilant and bossy wife, Sybil.

Together they run their hotel with a little help from the unflappable Polly, and very little help at all from Manuel, the trainee waiter from Barcelona who is the butt of Fawlty’s frustration.

Fawlty Towers was first broadcast on BBC Two in September, 1975. The iconic TV show went on to win many awards and plaudits including two BAFTAS for Best Situation Comedy and in 2000 it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll.

Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, just 12 half hour episodes of the iconic comedy were made. The sitcom is based on a real-life hotel owner, Donald Sinclair. John Cleese came up with the idea for the character Basil Fawlty when he stayed at Sinclair’s Gleneagles Hotel in Torquay and became fascinated with his incredibly rude behaviour.