Edinburgh set for a trio of Varna International Ballet performances at the Playhouse

A trio of Varna International Ballet performances will take place at the Edinburgh Playhouse this month.

RG Live presents the return of the celebrated Varna International Ballet and Orchestra to the UK following a successful debut tour in 2023.

Varna International Ballet's The Nutcracker. | Edinburgh Playhouse

The company will visit 20 venues around the UK with classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet, performing at the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday, January 16 until Saturday, January 18.

Performances are suitable for all the family (no under 3’s permitted in the venue) and are a treat for ballet novices and balletomanes alike. Tickets are on sale now.

Varna International Ballet's production of Romeo and Juliet. | Edinburgh Playhouse

The Nutcracker is an enchanting story set on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems.

Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

Varna International Ballet will also perform Swan Lake at the Edinburgh Playhouse this month. | Edinburgh Playhouse

Shakespeare’s tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, is an emotionally-charged and unmissable ballet.

Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality.