Edinburgh set for a trio of Varna International Ballet performances at the Playhouse
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
RG Live presents the return of the celebrated Varna International Ballet and Orchestra to the UK following a successful debut tour in 2023.
The company will visit 20 venues around the UK with classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet, performing at the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday, January 16 until Saturday, January 18.
Performances are suitable for all the family (no under 3’s permitted in the venue) and are a treat for ballet novices and balletomanes alike. Tickets are on sale now.
The Nutcracker is an enchanting story set on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems.
Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.
Shakespeare’s tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, is an emotionally-charged and unmissable ballet.
Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.