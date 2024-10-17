Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Beatles Marathon charity concert returns to Edinburgh later this month, following the successful inaugural event last year.

On November 30, Edinburgh Beatles fans will take the ‘Long and Winding Road’ to Portobello Town Hall to hear 12 local bands perform all 13 albums recorded by the Fab Four, with the event lasting from 12pm until 11pm.

Brothers Stuart and Scott McGachan co-founded The Beatles Marathon UK last year in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – a charity founded by rugby player Doddie Weir OBE, dedicated to funding research into Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Growing up in Edinburgh, alongside their older sister Clare, the McGachan home was a haven of music, including of course, the Beatles.

In 2021, their father Pat McGachan was diagnosed with MND, with his health quickly deteriorating over the next couple of years, and Pat sadly passed away 10 days before the inaugural Beatles Marathon in November, 2023.

Inspired by Sgt. Peppercorn’s Marathon, a Beatles Marathon in Stuart’s current hometown of Columbus, Ohio, The Beatles Marathon UK returns to Edinburgh later this month.

And Stuart is “extra excited” for the second Edinburgh Beatles Marathon and explained more about why he started the event.

He said: We're extra excited because this is the first year that we're doing the whole marathon, by playing every album and single in chronological order. Last year, we played about 100 plus Beatles songs and we raised £10,000. This year will be bigger and better with more bands and more entertainment around the venue.

“The event is inspired by Sgt. Peppercorn's Marathon in my current hometown that's been going on for 14 years. I'm not directly associated with it, but it's the same concept where all of The Beatles songs are played in chronological order. This is the only one that I run, which is enough, considering I'm organising it from across the pond!

“I loved the concept of the Columbus marathon and always wanted to take my dad. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with MND and passed away 10 days before our show in Edinburgh last year.

“It was hard not being able to help him as much as I wanted to with living in Ohio, so bringing the idea to Edinburgh felt like I was doing something for him, as well as helping with the fight against the disease.”

The event is family-friendly, with free tickets for under 18s if they arrive before 1pm, with under six-year-olds able to get a free ticket and arrive at any point in the day, although under 18s need to leave at 8pm due to licensing restrictions.

Stuart added: “I don't think there's enough opportunities for kids to enjoy live music in a family-friendly atmosphere. Plus, if there's any band that is universal, it's The Beatles.

“Realistically, it's not going to hold young kids' attention for too long, so that's why we felt strongly about having kids entertainment at the show, like face painting, mini art classes, games and more. But we definitely hope it helps them catch the live music bug!

“I just want to continue to build a community through music for a worthwhile cause. My dad was always someone who loved an excuse to get people together and I'm no different.

“We'll be raising money and awareness, but this is definitely a reason to party! We honestly feel like we're at just the beginning with this and we are planning to make it an annual event.”

Tickets for the Edinburgh Beatles Marathon 2024 are now available online, with adult tickets priced at £23.50.