Edinburgh show for Leo Sayer as part of 'Still Feel Like Dancing?' greatest hits UK tour this autumn
The famously bushy-haired star is pleased to announce his latest greatest hits tour, a new run of UK live shows for autumn 2024 in celebration of his more than five decades as a recording artist.
The ‘When I Need You’ singer will be in Edinburgh on October 26 at the Queen’s Hall on the penultimate date of his UK tour, which will see him perform in 19 towns and cities in September and October.
Tickets are now on sale here for Leo Sayers 'Still Feel Like Dancing?' UK greatest hits tour this autumn.
One of the most successful British artists of all time, award-winning Leo Sayer has racked up millions of album sales as well as transatlantic number one singles since releasing his debut single way back in 1972.
The perennial, much-loved British pop performer also hit the top of the dance charts again two years ago with an Armand van Helden re-working of his 2006 UK number one single with Meck, Thunder In My Heart Again.
His forthcoming autobiography ‘Just A Boy’ will be published later this year, exactly 50 years since he released an album of the same name.
