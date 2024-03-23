Edinburgh showing of Harry Hill's new silent comedy movie 'The Last Caveman'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedian and TV star Harry Hill will be in Edinburgh next month for a Q&A session after a showing of his new silent comedy film 'The Last Caveman'.

The light-hearted, PG-rated silent comedy about a lonely caveman will be touring the UK in the coming weeks, including a stop at the Cameo in Edinburgh on April 19 at 6pm. Tickets are now on sale, costing £13.90 for adults, £9.40 for children, £12.40 for students and over 60s, and family of four tickets cost £35.60.

The ‘mini tour’ will begin in Norwich at the Playhouse on March 30 and conclude in London on May 23 at the Prince Charles Cinema.

The short film is a 52-minute cinematic experience that is sure to leave you smiling. It’s a lonely life being a caveman, especially if you believe you’re the last one on Earth. Bear fights, love, death and new life as the last caveman finds out that maybe he’s not as alone as he thought.

Speaking about The Last Caveman, the TV Burp star said: ‘"It’s a project that I started during the lockdowns - when we were all feeling isolated and I just had to finish it. It’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had!"

Comedian Harry Hill will bring his new silent comedy film 'The Last Caveman' to the Edinburgh in April.

Multiple award-winning comedian, presenter and author Harry Hill has been one of the UK’s most respected and inventive entertainers for nearly 30 years.

Starting with his own comedy series on BBC Two and Channel 4, he went on to create the hit, multi award-winning ITV series Harry Hill’s TV Burp, which ran for 10 years. More recently, he has created and starred in three series of ITV’s Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule, BBC Two’s Harry Hill’s World of TV, has been the longstanding voice of ITV’s You’ve Been Framed, and is the presenter of Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off.