The Summer Sessions music festival comes to Edinburgh on Saturday, August 17, with Birmingham Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene headlining a day of guitar-based music at the Royal Highland Showgrounds.

Headliners

Ocean Colour Scene’s rip-roaring live shows have long been one of the most extraordinary sights in modern rock - communal outpourings of hope and joy which boast the most lifeaffirming sing-a-longs you’ll ever hear. ‘OCS’ as their devoted fans know them, remain one of the most successful and most loved bands of the modern era.

Expect to hear a greatest hits set at this outdoor standing event, with the band set to play some of their most successful songs including ‘The Day We Got the Train’, ‘Better Day’, ‘The Circle’, ‘Profit in Peace’ and ‘The Riverboat Song’. At their peak back in the 90s the four-piece famously played a legendary Edinburgh Hogmanay gig at the Mound to an estimated incredible 400,000 people.

Who else is playing?

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend upon the showgrounds next to Edinburgh Airport on Saturday, August 17, to see ‘OCS’ supported by Scottish indie-rockers The View, as well as Embrace, Alabama 3, Reverend And The Makers and Republica. The Summer Sessions festival will return to the Edinburgh venue on August 24 for a performance by Indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Timings

Gates open at 2pm. Show ends at 10:30pm. VIP closes at midnight. Stage times will be released closer to the event.

Getting there

The city centre event shuttle (Lothian Bus Service No.98) runs from Edinburgh city centre straight to the entrance, with an approx. journey time of 30 minutes. The Airlink 100, Skylink 200 & 300, First Bus services 20 & 63 and Stagecoach’s Jet 747 service all run regularly and drop off close to the Royal Highland Centre.

You can take a tram to Ingliston Park & Ride, which is only around a 25-minute walk to the entrance to the event. There will also be a free shuttle bus service to/from Ingliston Park & Ride throughout the event. The Tram service will be extended in order to provide convenient transport back into the city centre.

If you are being picked up/dropped off by private car or taxi, head for the Royal Highland Showgrounds and follow the signage to the dedicated pick up/drop off point.

Parking will be available, but you must book in advance here, £15 plus booking fee per car.

Tickets

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster for £61.60 for general admission and £89.60 for VIP.

Weather

The Met Office is currently forecasting a dry and mostly sunny day on Saturday at the Royal Highland Showgrounds. However, winds of up to 17mph and gusts of up to 36mph will make temperatures between 17C and 14C feel more like 13C and 12C.

Prohibited items

Single-use disposable vapes, bags and rucksacks bigger than A3 paper size, glass (including perfumes), metal or hard plastic water bottles, food or drink/liquids even if unopened, drugs, flares, smoke canisters, flags, chairs, professional cameras, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, frisbees/boomerangs and hi-vis tabards or jackets.

Age restrictions

No persons under 12 is permitted to Summer Sessions. Those aged 12-15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 and over (one adult minimum per four persons aged 14 and 15 years old). A challenge 25 policy will be in operation at the bars ensuring access is restricted to ages 18 and over. Proof of age may be required so take photographic ID.