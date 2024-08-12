Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A celebrity Edinburgh couple were wined and dined on a luxury cruise ship by a Hollywood star at the weekend.

TV couple and Moreish TV stars Craig and Debbie Stephens were stunned when they were invited onto the Playbill Luxury Cruise Ship over the weekend to conduct an exclusive interview with 'One Upon A Time In Hollywood' star Rachel Redleaf, who also plays Beth in hit Netflix comedy drama Atypical.

The Edinburgh couple were shocked but excited to not only interview the Hollywood star, who is in town for her new Fringe show, but they were also invited to a four-course dinner on the cruise ship she is staying at just before the interview with the star for their Moreish TV show.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello with Hollywood star Rachel Redleaf. | Submitted

Rachel is currently performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her very own show 'Too Much Of A Good Thing' at Just the Tonic Caves and later the Mash House, having also performed the show on the cruise ship.

Speaking about being in the Scottish Capital, Rachel said: “I love Edinburgh and there's so much to see and do during the Fringe. I've even tried Haggis from the chippy and loved it so much!

“I haven't tried a deep fried Mars bar yet, but it's on my list, as well as going to see the Lady Boys of Bangkok Fringe show.”

The Edinburgh couple, back right, joined Rachel for a luxury four-course meal with the Hollywood star's family and crew members. | Submitted

Speaking about her Fringe show, Rachel told the Edinburgh couple: “I created my show 'Too Much Of A Good Thing' during the pandemic and now it's right here at the world famous Edinburgh Fringe.

“I love it and I love meeting fans who love my TV and film work and want to come see my show.”

Speaking about meeting Rachel, Craig said: “Hollywood stars recognising what we do on Moreish TV is so wonderful and to have Rachel on the show is an absolute pleasure as we love her work on screen, but to see her show at the Fringe, especially on a cruise ship is awesome.”

Rachel, centre, with Moreish TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens, on the luxury cruise liner. | Submitted

Debbie added: “Rachel and her parents as well as her stage manager are all truly wonderful. And to see her show was great, but just before the interview we were taken for a delicious four-course dinner with Rachel and her team which was fantastic. We are now great friends.”

Too Much of a Good Thing runs until August 25, and Atypical can be seen now on Netflix. Rachel's exclusive interview with Moreish TV can be seen from Wednesday, August 14.