Edinburgh’s largest community-run event, the bi-annual Corstorphine Fair, returned to St Margaret’s Park on Saturday as thousands basked in the sunshine and enjoyed all the fun of the fair.

This was the 19th modern Corstorphine Fair after the local community council revived the event in 1986, and the lovely weather enticed large crowds to attend the always popular community event.

The crowds were entertained by pipers, dancers, sports, dozens of stalls and fairground rides as the sun shone down on the fair all day on Saturday, June 1. Also in attendance were local MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton and Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Forbes Howie.

1 . Fun in the sun Large crowds turned out in the sun for this year's Corstorphine Fair at St Margaret's Park on Saturday, June 1. Photo: Corstorphine Fair Committee Photo Sales

2 . Dancers Dancers entertained the crowds at the Corstorphine Fair in the sunshine on Saturday. Photo: Corstorphine Fair Committee Photo Sales

3 . Funfair Kids enjoyed the funfair at this year's Corstorphine Fair, held at St Margaret's Park on Saturday, June 1. Photo: Corstorphine Fair Committee Photo Sales

4 . Jump around These little ones had a ball on the bouncy castle at the popular bi-annual fair on Saturday. Photo: Corstorphine Fair Committee Photo Sales