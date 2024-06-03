Edinburgh’s largest community-run event, the bi-annual Corstorphine Fair, returned to St Margaret’s Park on Saturday as thousands basked in the sunshine and enjoyed all the fun of the fair.
This was the 19th modern Corstorphine Fair after the local community council revived the event in 1986, and the lovely weather enticed large crowds to attend the always popular community event.
The crowds were entertained by pipers, dancers, sports, dozens of stalls and fairground rides as the sun shone down on the fair all day on Saturday, June 1. Also in attendance were local MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton and Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Forbes Howie.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.