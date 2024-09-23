Edinburgh craft beer festival Gravity taking place at Summerhall this weekend
No beer tokens
All of your beers are included in the £37.50 ticket price at Gravity Beer Festival 2024. No tokens, just drinks. With their ticket, visitors will be given a branded glass, access to the beer hall and the possibility to sample anything on offer at the 14 breweries and one cidery stands.
The four sessions take place on Friday, September 27, 1pm-5pm and 6pm-10pm, and Saturday, September 28, at 12.30pm-4.30pm and 6pm-10pm.
Visitors will be invited to work their way through the beer list and have the chance to meet the brewers themselves, while also attending one of Gravity’s exclusive talks and tastings for free.
Andrew Barnett from Gravity Beer Festival orgnaisers Barney’s Beer, said: “It’s great to be back for another instalment after last year’ success. I think we’ve curated a great beer list covering many styles and types of breweries. And Summerhall is such a fantastic venue space, it really gives the festival its unique atmosphere.”
Food on offer
Organisers have selected the very best of Edinburgh’s Pitt Market to sustain all the hungry guests during the festival. Guisados will bring their authentic Mexican tacos to Summerhall courtyard. And, for the cheese connoisseurs, family-owned Mellis Cheeses will offer takeaway cheese platers to pair with beer and cider in the beer hall.
Dogs welcome
Good news for dog lovers, the festival organisers have announced Gravity is now a dog friendly event, with dog owners allowed to bring their pup to the craft beer festival.
Created by the team behind Barney’s Beer, Gravity Beer Festival is showcasing the best breweries from across the UK. With its “all beer included” approach, the festival invites attendees to immerse themselves in a world of flavour, creativity, and discovery, making it a must-attend event for drinks enthusiasts.
