Edinburgh’s hidden underground streets to come to life for one night only at The Real Mary King's Close
For one evening only on Thursday, March 13, The Real Mary King’s Close is inviting guests to a truly unique event that will cast The Close in an entirely new light.
Unlike the usual guided experiences, this immersive event will let visitors wander the streets at their own pace, uncover hidden tales, and interact with the past in an environment brimming with atmosphere and characters.
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇
The one-of-a-kind event will see the streets beneath Edinburgh’s Royal Mile buzz with life as guests stroll through preserved homes and businesses, stepping into the world of those who once lived, worked, and died here.
Guests at ‘Underground Unlocked’ will come face to face with the people who once called The Close home.
Encounter the enigmatic plague doctor, John Paulitious, and hear his grim warnings. Stop for a conversation with Mary Stewart, Mary Queen of Scots, who spent her last night in Edinburgh in Pearson’s Close. Exchange words with renowned poet Robert Fergusson, or pause to listen to Janet Chesney, mother of the Close’s final resident, as she shares memories of a vanished way of life.
Paul Nixon, general manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “Our new Underground Unlocked events give a rare chance to explore The Real Mary King’s Close at your own pace for up to two hours. During the one-off experience, guests will meet and interact with up to 13 historic residents, and step inside preserved homes and businesses, exactly as they stood centuries ago.”
“We wanted to give an idea of what the streets would have been like back in the 17th century when the Close would have been bustling with life.
“At The Real Mary King’s Close, we are passionate about storytelling and creating unforgettable experiences that transport our visitors back in time. We can’t wait to welcome them to ‘Underground Unlocked’ and give them our most immersive experience yet.”
The two-hour experience will allow guests to wander leisurely and curiously as every turn reveals a new piece of history, character, and every shadow holds a secret.
The special ‘Underground Unlocked’ experience will be running on Thursday 13th March from 18.00 until 21.00. Tickets are £40 per person. Spaces are extremely limited, so pre-booking is highly recommended.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.