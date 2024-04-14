The gates for Edinburgh’s Terminal V Festival opened at midday yesterday, marking the milestone 10th edition of the biggest electronic music festival in the country.
Thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe arrived at The Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh ready for a weekend of epic music across five stages, four of which are freshly redesigned, and cutting edge production.
The dancing continued all day on Saturday, April 13, with revellers raving until 11pm last night. The party continues today, Sunday, April 14, for Terminal V Festival’s second and final day. With some tickets still available.
Terminal V has grown from a single room warehouse event with only 2500 people in attendance in 2017, to now bring over 15,000 music fans to Terminal V Halloween and 40,000 at the ever expanding Terminal V: Festival taking place this weekend.
Thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe attended Terminal V Festival The Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh where across the weekend they will experience more than 80 international artists and homegrown talent across five stages. Photo: Michael C Hunter
Unstoppable techno prodigy Oguz packed out the Area V2 Stage which has been completely remodelled with a 360° immersive stage concept for 2024, giving the crowd an experience like no other. Photo: Anthony Mooney
While over at The Terminal the gritty and industrial sounds of Blawan reigned supreme and DJ Heartstring cultivated some seriously special dancefloor moments at the festival’s Greenhouse Open-Air Stage. Photo: Michael C Hunter
