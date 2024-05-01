Edinburgh's Usher Hall set for Twilight live in concert with 12-piece rock and orchestral ensemble
The legendary romance fantasy film Twilight will be brought to life on stage at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall in October, with a 12-piece rock and orchestral ensemble.
The musical delivery of the popular 2008 movie, the first in the series of eight movies, will tour the UK just ahead of Halloween in an in-concert format, live-to-film, heading to some of the finest concert halls across the country. The tour wills stop-off in the Scottish Capital on Sunday, October 20.
Ticket pre-sale gets underway on Thursday, May 2 at 10am, with general sale on Friday, May 3 at 10am. Tickets cost £74.25, £52.25, £41.25 and £30.25 for this unique experience.
It promises to be an impressive live cinematic experience, featuring a unique candlelit atmosphere that will transport audiences deep into the heart of this romantic story, more than 15 years after the film’s original release.
The dark and melancholic score for Twilight was written by multi-Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Carter Burwell, known for his collaborations with directors such as the Coen brothers, Todd Haynes and Spike Jonze.
The Twilight Saga is a series of romance fantasy films based on the book series Twilight by Stephenie Meyer. The series has grossed over $5.28 billion worldwide.
In this first instalment, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) — a boy who's hiding a dark secret: he's a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a group of undead that would make Bella their prey.
