Edwina Currie has been criticised this morning following an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain after viewers spotted a peculiar item in the background of her stream.

The former South Derbyshire MP appeared on the show live via video link to chat with money-saving expert Martin Lewis and host Susanna Reid ahead of the upcoming announcement of the next UK Prime Minister.

Currie joined the show from the basement of her home in the Peak District, and while making some controversial comments on home heating, eagle eyed viewers spotted a life size cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson behind her.

The item raised many questions with presenters Reid and Lewis being left baffled, with Susanna Reif being the first to question the choice and asking the former MP: “Do you have a cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson in your home?”.

Currie, the former Minister for Health responded coyly with “No, he is on his way to Balmoral”.

Though, Reid was quick to respond with a follow- up saying: “Sorry, are you actually at home with a life-size cardboard cutout of the Prime Minister?” Reid followed, but Edwina Currie reacted by insisting that Boris Johnson made an appearance at her fundraising party a month or two ago.

Fellow Morning presenter Lorraine Kelly also questioned the choice of decor saying “Why would you have that? I don’t understand”.

Martin Lewis was quick to lighten the bizarre situation with a joke, saying: “And listen, at least he’s staying there so he’s got a role somewhere, delighted to see it!”.

As well as the questionable decor, Edwina Currie’s interview on GMB caused further outrage on Monday when she used her airtime to defend the government and offer tips to those struggling during the ongoing energy bill crisis.

Presenter, and money saving expert, Martin Lewis appeared visibly frustrated when Currie urged people to put tin foil behind their radiators, whilst also moving any seating away from it too because “you want to be heating the room”.

Currie also went on to say that those affected by the detrimental costs should “not get emotional” after seeing their monthly bills jump by at least 80% during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis

Ms Currie went on to say that “The government can not do everything”.

Viewers were shocked and angered by the advice Currie gave during her time on the show with on Twitter user writing: "GMB why did you have the hugely out of touch & inane Edwina Curry on the show? She is embarrassingly ignorant. And that cut out of Boris Johnson in the background? What was that about? She’s out of her depth faced with the very serious & well-informed Martin Lewis."

Whilst @byethewig1921 was full of anger, stating: “Please do tell me Edwina, how can I prepare myself for not being able to afford to run my dialysis machine?! It may not be a catastrophe for yoy, but it is for many of us! How dare you!!!”

