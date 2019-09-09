EH1 Festival 2019: dates, venue, tickets, line up and banned items

EH1 Festival is returning to Edinburgh to celebrate its 10 year anniversary.

This is everything you need to know about the 2019 10 year anniversary extravaganza.

Are you celebrating the 10th anniversary of the EH1 Festival? (Photo: Shutterstock)

What is the festival?

EH1 Festival brings together the biggest names in dance music to pull off one of the biggest dance events of the year.

“Say farewell to the summer in style and come live your best life,” the event page states.

With six arenas, over 60 artists and state of the art productions, EH1 festival invites dance music lovers to take part in a 12 hour party like no other.

Where and when is it?

The festival will kick off this Saturday (14 September) and will begin at 12pm and will finish 12 hours later at midnight.

The party will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh. This is strictly an 18 years or older event.

Tickets

With the festival taking place this weekend, tickets are quickly running out.

There are a variety of ticket options available, which are:

- Mid Price ticket for £61.04

- VIP Fast Track Ticket for £77.84

There are also group tickets available:

- Buy five tickets, get one free for £50.87 per ticket

- Buy 10 tickets, get two free for £50.87 per ticket

If you want to buy tickets, all you need to do is head over to the Skiddle page for the festival.

There is no entry to the event after 6pm.

The line-up

These are all the artists that have been announced so far, with more to come:

- Above & Beyond

- Marc Kinchen

- Sasha John Digweed

- Pan-Pot

- Roger Shanchez

- Amy Wiles

- Andrea Oliva

- Archie Hamilton

- Art Department

- Calvin Clarke

- Calvin Logue

- Cassy

- Danny Howard

- Danny Rampling

- Dense & Pika

- Erik Hagelton

- Gabriel & Dresden

- Genix

- Grum

- iLan Bluestone

- Illyus & Barrientos

- Jamie Roy

- Josh Butler

- KC Lights

- Lee Foss

- Leftwing : Kody

- Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago

- Michael Bibi

- Nightlapse

- Oliver Smith

- Pete Zorba

- Pirate Copy

- Prok|Fitch

- Richy Ahmed

- Tinlicker

- Trance Wax

- Weiss

Restricted items

In order to make sure the event goes smoothly, EH1 Festival has some items they have prohibited from the event.

These items are:

- Drugs

- Legal highs

- Any items that could be considered as a weapon

- Flares and fireworks

- Aerosols

The event page says: “Anyone found to be in the possession of drugs, legal highs or weapons will be immediately handed over to the onsite police.”

All bags are subjected to being searched before being permitted entry to the festival.

It is recommended that you only bring a small bag - no larger than A4 size.

Important information

There is some information that you should know prior to attending the event, such as:

- Tickets are strictly non-refundable and non-transferable

- Festival goers are banned from bringing in their own food and drink. There will be food and drink vendors within the venue

- There are no cash machines on site

- You cannot exit and event and then return later

- There will be a cloakroom available, for £3 per item

If you’re disabled and looking to attend the festival, email eh1festivalinfo@gmail.com for more information.

How to get there?

The Royal Highland Centre (RHC) is found just outside of Edinburgh City Centre and is easily accessible no matter how you choose to travel.

Bus

There are a variety of buses available that will get you to the RHC, or within walking distance.

The best bus available is the Airlink 100 service, which will get you round the corner from the RHC. It will take around 40 minutes from Edinburgh Princes Street.

Alternatively, the Skylink 200, 300 and services 20 and 63 will all get you near to the RHC.

Tram

The nearest tram stop to the RHC is the Ingliston Park and Ride stop, which is roughly a 20 minute walk from the venue.

Driving

While the festival is accessible easily via public transport, there are options available for if you can’t leave the car at home.

The postcode for those driving with a Sat Nav is EH28 8NB.

For those driving, the venue is within an easy drive of the M8 and M9 motorways. The RHS sits off Glasgow Road between Newbridge roundabout and the A8/airport roundabout.

The RHC is accessed from the A8/airport roundabout on to Eastfield Road - from there, signposts will provide the directions needed to get to the venue.

The event page says that there will be “ample free parking” available.