Enter Shikari have announced a major UK arena tour

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read

Enter Shikari have announced a show at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy as part of their huge headline UK tour for 2024. The British rock outfit will perform at six UK arenas in celebration of the release of their new album, A Kiss for the Whole World.

The group have also confirmed they will donate £1 from every ticket sale to Music Venue Trust - an organisation which protects grassroots venues across the UK.

Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Grassroots music venues in the UK are under existential threat. Every time we lose another one we lose a vital part of our culture. Bigger venues that benefit from the productive pipeline that grassroots venues provide need to support these smaller venues, as do the artists that have come up through them.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Enter Shikari’s show in Edinburgh.

    How to get tickets for Enter Shikari’s Edinburgh show

    Presale tickets for Enter Shikari’s show at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy will be available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday May 3 via the artists website. General on sale tickets for Enter Shikari’s Edinburgh’s O2 Academy show will then go live from 10am on Friday May 5, via the artists website

    Enter Shikari full UK tour dates

    Enter Shikari have announced a show at Edinburgh’s O2 AcademyEnter Shikari have announced a show at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy
    February 

    9 - Leeds First Direct Arena

    10 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

    12 - Edinburgh O2 Academy

    14 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

    15 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

    16 - Cardiff International Arena

    17 - London OVO Arena Wembley

