Edinburgh Film Fest in the City 2019: dates, times and all the free screenings in St Andrew Square

Edinburgh's festival season is in full swing and here to entertain the people of Edinburgh before the Fringe kicks off is the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

Acting as a taster of what’s in store when EIFF takes off on Wednesday (19 June), Film Fest in the City allows people the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor screening for free.

What is Film Fest in the City?

Film Fest in the City is an open air cinema event which takes place in St Andrew Square.

There are no tickets required for any of the free screenings, so all you need to do is turn up and enjoy.

The organisers advise, “Some screenings may prove popular so we advise getting there early for a view that suits you.”

When is it?

The event takes place this weekend, starting today (Friday 14 June) and runs until Sunday 16 June.

What’s on?

Film Fest in the City offers moviegoers that chance to watch a variety of films both old and new.

During the screenings, audiences will also be able to enjoy a range of drinks from a variety of pop up bars, including Edinburgh Gin, Innis & Gunn and Poco Prosecco.

This is the official schedule for the weekend:

Friday 14 June

4.30pm - Groundhog Day (1993) (PG)

6.30pm - When Harry Met Sally (1989) (15) (30th anniversary)

8.30pm - Black Panther (2018) (12A)

Sat 15 June

10am - The Iron Giant (1999) (PG) (20th anniversary)

11.40am - First Men On The Moon (1964) (U) (55th anniversary)

1.45pm - Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse (2018) (PG)

4pm - Mamma Mia! (2008) (PG)

6pm - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) (PG)

8.15pm - Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) (12)

Sun 16 June

10.30am - Brave (2012) (PG)

12.30pm - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (U)

2.55pm - Xanadu (1980) (PG)

5pm - The Greatest Showman (2017) (PG)

7pm - Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) (12A)

Event rules

In order to keep the film screenings running smoothly, and ensure the safety of all participants, Film Fest in the City has a few rules in place to make sure that everyone has the best experience.

These rules include:

- Anyone under the age of 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult

- No alcohol can be brought to the event - there are on-site bars available

- No glass is allowed at the event

- No pets are allowed (unless they are guide dogs/hearing dogs)

Bags will be searched by security prior to entry to the gardens and random pat down searches can also be conducted.

To see more information about the event, you can head to the EIFF website.