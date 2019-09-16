Friends sofa visits Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens today

FANS of classic US sitcom Friends have the chance to try out the programme's iconic sofa for themselves in Edinburgh today.

A replica of the famous settee is on tour to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary - and it is visiting Princes Street Gardens between 10am and 5pm.

Edinburgh’s busiest park will be ‘transformed’ into Central Perk, a quarter of a century after Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross first appeared on TV screens.

Members of the public can take photos sitting on the sofa on a first-come-first-served basis.

It will be positioned near the Ross Fountain with Edinburgh Castle as its backdrop as part of its UK-wide tour of iconic British landmarks.

Also included on the sofa's international itinerary to celebrate the big milestone are London's Tower Bridge, with Bondi Beach in Sydney, The Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Empire State building in New York.