Game of Thrones’ Podrick to star in Edinburgh Fringe play with original music by Frightened Rabbit

Games of Thrones may have finished, but one of its Scottish stars is now set to take to the stage at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Glasgow-born Daniel Portman, most widely known for his role as Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones, will be performing in a Scottish play called ‘Square Go’.

What is Square Go about?

This play was a popular hit at Edinburgh Fringe 2018 and is returning once again this year, with Portman playing the lead character, Max.

Square Go centres around Max, a kid from Scotland who tends to spends his days with his friend, Stevie Nimmo.

The play focuses on ‘square gos’, more commonly known as fights, and shows the lead character being called for his first square go by the school gates.

Square Go explores the theme of masculinity and violence, with an accompanying original score by members of Scottish indie rock band, Frightened Rabbit.

River City’s Gavin Jon Wright will also star in the play.

When can I see Daniel Portman in Square Go?

You can see the play at Summerhall from Wednesday 31 July to Sunday 25 August 2019.

Dates excluding the 1, 6, 10, 13 and 20 August.

The play lasts for one hour and begins a 9.15pm.

Where can I get tickets?

For more information about Square Go or to purchase tickets, visit tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/square-go